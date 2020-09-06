BTS: Jimin is PRAISED by the WHO director

The WHO Director General expressed his gratitude to BTS’s Jimin for his comforting words for those affected by COVID-19.

Park Jimin, the main dancer and lead vocalist of BTS is known for his comforting words, such as reminding fans to be careful in the cold weather during the concert, reminding everyone to wear a face mask during the pandemic, to make sure that someone inside.

South Korea is going through a tough typhoon season and Jimin made countless headlines for his comforting words and comforting heart, as well as being appreciated by many influential fans and acts around the world.

WHO Director RESPECT Jimin

During BTS Global Media Day, Jimin once again spoke some comforting words to everyone.

Following this event, the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, was seen expressing his gratitude to Jimin for his word.

The director describes Jimin’s words, as well as BTS’s music, as comforting and healing for those up front and those affected by COVID-19. He also proceeds to congratulate them on their recent achievement on the Billboard Hot 100.

Recently, it was reported that he donated 100 million won as scholarships and educational development in South Jeolla Province. Before that, he also donated the same amount along with new tables to his alma mater, Busan High School of Arts.

His humility and kindness lead his fans to follow his path. Countless of their fans, fan bases, and fan sites were reported to have participated in a donation rally regardless of where they are from.

Jimin really shows a great example to people around the world as an idol. That being said, there is no question why he is one of the most popular South Korean idols in the world.

Absolutely on point, #BTS Jimin!

Together, we can bring this pandemic to an end!

Thank you for offering comfort & healing words to health workers & those who are suffering from #COVID19 with your music. And my congratulations on #BTS_Dynamite becoming #BTS1onHot100! pic.twitter.com/aXIWb83B3F — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) September 3, 2020



