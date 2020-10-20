BTS; Jimin is a WORLD trend for ‘LIVE post-birthday

Jimin interacted with his fans via live after his amazing birthday and broke viewing records, amazing!

Jimin, the BTS star, always keeps his promises. This past October 13, it was his birthday and he told fans that he would meet them soon on the Vlive app.

The fans waited patiently and finally did a live broadcast on October 20 and the fans immediately rejoiced.

During the first few minutes of his live broadcast, the keyword “JIMIN LIVE” was trending on Twitter around the world as fans were filled with excitement and joy seeing Jimin on the Vlive app. The live moment with Jimin was short and sweet. Jimin’s broadcast ended with over 9 million viewers and 485 million hearts.

Jimin’s Live is a world trend

Jimin didn’t just go to Vlive to communicate with fans because he also set some records again. It set a new record for the most users viewing simultaneously. His live show exceeded 3.3 million visits in 7 minutes, 4.19 million in 9 minutes, 6.2 million in 18 minutes and more than 9 million viewers in 32 minutes.

Jimin gave updates on his well-being and talked about the ongoing preparations for his next album. He also talked about the recently concluded MOTS ON: The concert.

It was sweet and funny when he showed his phone and said 10:13 which was the current time and it also refers to his birthday on October 13. Fans laughed when they saw his Mickey Mouse-themed wallpaper.

Jimin also thanked the ARMYs for their birthday wishes and informed them that he saw and acknowledged all the events that fans had prepared for him. Also, he apologized for not coming earlier due to his schedule.

In other news, Jimin’s solo song “Filter” held strong on Billboard World digital song sales. It was ranked third as of October 24, 2020. It’s Filter’s 32nd week on the chart.

It is the second longest BTS song on the Billboard World digital song sales charts, tied with Jungkook’s solo song “My Time,” according to the information we have on La Verdad Noticias.

#JIMIN vlive ended with

9M viewers

485 Million hearts pic.twitter.com/4pVmSOccAq — ᴮᴱJulya⁷ ||지민¹³ (@jimjimjan) October 20, 2020



