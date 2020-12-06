BTS: Jimin imports ARMY with tremendo baile in MMAs

Famous idol BTS’s Jimin is trending on Twitter for an incredible mind-blowing dance at the 2020 MMAs.

The 2020 MMAs received important K-pop bands on their stage, but one of the bands that took the night was BTS and especially Jimin since on social networks thousands of people have highlighted their incredible participation and dance in this great gala.

Black Swan was the favorite in MMA

BTS began the 2020 Melon Music Awards with the song Black Swan where they performed an incredible choreography between Jimin and Jungkook. Like all dance experts, her performance had classical ballet overtones and managed to move more than one.

In the video below you will see all the choreography of BTS in the MMA 2020, going from Black Swan and On to Life Goes On and finally, an incredible presentation of their hit of the year: “Dynamite”. The video is 17 minutes long but honestly if you are ARMY, this presentation is a must see.

Comments about Jimin were not long in coming on Twitter, this is what some people said.

“The whole world has stopped after Park Jimin’s Black Swan performance”

“It is a great work of art”

“Jimin is the best”

Jimin’s dance shocked Twitter

Since James Corden’s carpool with BTS, we all could see that Jimin has a natural talent for dancing so surely this will not be the only presentation that surprises us from this beautiful and charming Korean who has blown up Twitter.



