BTS: Jimin has a BEAUTIFUL smile, what’s the secret?

Jimin is a boy who was gifted with many skills, he is athletic, a good dancer and a great singer, but he himself confessed his weak point, something that puts him at a disadvantage compared to the rest of BTS.

The member of the Big Hit Entertainment group has the one known as ‘Eye Smile’, that means that when he smiles or laughs very hard his eyes close in such a way that he cannot see his surroundings, it is a very expressive way and many find this unique characteristic.

On the 54th episode of Run BTS! The boys in the group were very concentrated playing tennis, Park Jimin told his teammates “let’s stop laughing, I really can’t see anything, please don’t laugh anymore.”

The adorable act brought out more laughter from Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, V, and Suga who didn’t think Chim Chim was saying that in the middle of their competition. So if you want to beat Jimin the answer will always be the same.



