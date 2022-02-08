BTS Jimin had a secret cameo in the drama Kill Me, Heal Me

If you like dramas and you are ARMY, you know that there is nothing better than seeing the boys of BTS in a scene from your favorite series, Jimin made a cameo in Kill Me Heal Me that takes us back to the debut of the group.

The popularity of BTS seems to have no limits and many references to idols are now included in the dialogue of many K-Dramas. For example, sometimes they appear in the middle of conversations or maybe it’s their merch items that are used by the characters, but in Kill Me, Heal Me something different happened.

The drama starring Ji Sung has a scene where the idols appear dancing and showing off their talents on stage, but it was Jimin who stole the charming cameo.

Have you already seen the drama and did not notice that the idol appeared in an episode? Here we tell you what is the moment in which you can identify Park Jimin within the story.

JIMIN STOLE ARMY LOOKS WITH A CAMEO IN KILL ME, HEAL ME

In the 2015 drama, a scene shows us the arrival of various characters from the story at a corporate building, but although the moment they cross the door the tension rises, the ARMY’s eyes are now not only in the story, but also in the details.

In the lobby there is a screen showing a musical show and Jimin appears on it during a presentation of BTS singing Danger.

Since it is the beginning of the idol group’s career, many fans were very surprised to see that from that moment they already made unexpected appearances like this and for this reason the drama has begun to give ARMYs something to talk about.

WHAT IS KILL ME HEAL ME ABOUT? THE DRAMA WHERE JIMIN APPEARS SINGING DANGER

The story leads us to meet Cha Do Hyun, a millionaire but also very lonely boy who has had a difficult life, because due to a trauma he suffered during childhood, he now has a personality disorder that leads him to harbor 7 different identities. inside.

One day he decides to seek help and a new adventure begins as he gradually tries to overcome the difficult experience that gave rise to his current situation.

