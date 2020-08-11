BTS: Jimin broke Instagram likes for a photo

BTS singer Jimin set a new record for Instagram likes with his teaser photo for “Dynamite.”

Park Jimin, BTS’s lead vocalist and main dancer set another Instagram record when his teaser photo for BTS’s upcoming single “Dynamite” became the fastest individual tweet on BTS’s official Instagram account to reach 1 million. of likes.

Jimin’s photo was shot and reached 1 million likes in just 30 minutes! The photo holds its fastest record when it reached 2 million likes in less than 2 hours.

In 8 hours, the photo has registered more than 3 million likes and remains the most similar individual photo for the “Dynamite” teaser.

Instagram, as people already know, is an American social media service for sharing photos and videos and Jimin is one of the top record holders on the platform. He previously set a record when his individual hashtag “#Jimin” surpassed 50 million mentions, making him the most mentioned celebrity there.

Jimin breaks record of likes on Instagram

Combined with his 5 other related hashtags, Jimin recorded over 90 million mentions on the platform.

On top of that, various famous acts in the world liked and commented on Jimin’s post.

Lee K., a South Korean illustrator, Jane De Leon, a Filipino actress, singer, model, and dancer along with Liam McEwan, an award-winning celebrity, interviewer, television host, radio host, and social media personality from New Zealand and D, a prominent Instagrammer, creator and fashion influencer from Japan was seen liking and commenting on Jimin’s post.

Vintage Hollywood, a fashion brand shared Jimin’s photo on their official Instagram for wearing his necklace.

The necklace sold out immediately after Jimin’s photo was posted.



