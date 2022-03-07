BTS: Jimin and Jungkook got new tattoos together?

Jimin and Jungkook could have new tattoos that BTS fans had not yet seen, the idols went to the same tattoo studio and the rumors began to gain strength, we tell you why.

Several of the members of this idol group have discovered their love for tattoos, so on more than one occasion the boys of BTS placed strokes on their skin with a figure, phrase or any element that suits their taste.

Although Jungkook has the most tattoos among the members of Bangtan Sonyeondan, Jimin also has some that ARMY would easily recognize, but it is not strange that from time to time these singers surprise us by showing new figures on their skin.

Jimin and Jungkook have new tattoos? Here we tell you the whole story behind this rumor that has gained strength from the signs of K-Pop idols.

JUNGKOOK AND JIMIN FROM BTS MIGHT HAVE NEW NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN TATTOOS

Recently, a photograph was released that shows us the interior of Blind Studio, the studio dedicated to tattoos shared a glimpse of its facilities through its Instagram stories, but something caught the attention of BTS fans.

On the walls there are various decorations, but three sheets of paper protected with glass stand out and two of them include the autographs of Jimin and Jungkook. Although previously the boys had already given their signatures to the tattoo artist they usually visit, this time the lines are different and it was thus revealed that they are newer autographs than those previously shared.

DO JIMIN AND JUNGKOOK HAVE TATTOOS THAT WE HAVE NOT SEEN?

The appearance of these autographs on the wall of the tattoo studio raised suspicions that the idols probably recently visited the tattoo artist and in that case it would be an indication that they have new tattoos.