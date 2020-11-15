BTS: Jimin and Jungkook combing the same hair

BTS stars Jimin and Jungkook are raising sighs from across the ARMY for this amazing hairstyle.

The emotions do not stop for BTS fans, and there is less and less until the premiere of the album BE and therefore, the idols greeted their fans to show them a little of what they will see in their next record material.

However, this was the perfect occasion for Jungkook and Jimin to fix their hair in the same way and make ARMY fall in love once again.

The members of the group revealed details of their new album while doing an entertaining unboxing and we have the details in Somagnews, but the gazes of BTS fans couldn’t help but be captivated by the hairstyle that Jimin and Jungkook comfortably wore.

BTS’s Jimin and Jungkook’s new look

The idols sat around a table wearing comfortable clothes, but to complement these outfits, Jimin and Jungkook tied their long hair into a small ponytail.

The K-Pop singers’ look leaves part of the hair free from the back and also in front, sporting a half-ponytail hairstyle at the back of their heads and this drove the ARMY crazy.

The contrast in her hair color was a plus for this moment, as Jimin’s blonde shade and the chestnut color Jungkook wears complemented each other perfectly.

