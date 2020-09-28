BTS, Jason Derulo and Jawsh join remix ‘Savage Love’

BTS has joined the remix ‘Savage Love’ by Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685, as they demonstrated on social networks.

BTS took to social media this Monday, September 28 to announce that they will be joining Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685 on their upcoming remix “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)”.

The BTS idols made a publication that read: “#SavageLoveRemix This Friday @ Jawsh_685 x @jasonderulo x #BTS”, it was in this way that they shared the news and a video where three of the idols are first shown performing the viral TikTok dance off the floor, waving his arms across the splitscreen.

In the clip, numerous BTS members are seen wearing face masks while doing their choreography.

Produced by the New Zealand music producer, the dancehall-tinged hit was originally released in June following a dispute over sample clearances and Derulo using the producer’s instrumental rhythm without permission in his version of the song.

So far, the collaboration, which they released as “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” after working on the legal issues, has peaked at number 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

BTS to release their second album of 2020

Meanwhile, BTS is launching into remix on the heels of the news that they will be releasing their second LP of 2020, titled BE (Deluxe Edition), on November 20. The album is expected to include their latest No. 1 hit “Dynamite” and follow Map of the Soul: 7.

The remix of “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” will be released on Friday (October 2). Take a look at the announcement made on social media by BTS, Derulo and Jawsh 685.



