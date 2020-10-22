BTS: J-Hope tells the story of his early years as a dancer

Jung Hoseok, better known as BTS’s J-Hope, shared with ARMY the story of his early years as a dancer.

The boys of BTS share a large part of their history as artists, however, each one began to pursue that dream and take an interest in the world of music through different experiences, that is why J-Hope wanted to share with ARMY how they were their first years dreaming of being a dancer.

During his last broadcast on V Live this idol said that because his father was a teacher, he cared a lot about his performance in school, but for J-Hope who was already beginning to become passionate about dance, it was more attractive to occupy his study time to continue practicing.

J-Hope says that on one occasion, he had to prepare for the exam season, but while he was in his room pretending to study, he was actually watching dance videos to improve his technique. What he did not expect is that his father would come in at that moment and catch him.

At first, Hobi’s father did not like that he put so much interest in dance and to show his dedication to this activity, he even danced in front of him without music, but fortunately now he supports him a lot and, looking back, these are just funny memories for him.

J-Hope’s story as a street artist

Jung Hoseok was an active boy who started dancing in third grade. He finally decided to follow his dream of dancing in sixth grade, after pleading with his parents. Hoseok became an accomplished street dancer with a team he had joined while in high school called “Neuron.”

In fact on YouTube, you can still find numerous videos in which “Hobi” rehearses different hip-hop dance routines either alone or with members of the team. It is worth mentioning that Hobi always showed a real affinity for physical fluidity, as well as flashes of his characteristic joyous energy.

As you may have read in other Somagnews articles, his love and skill for acting led the “Chicken Noodle Soup” performer to seek to become an artist, which in turn led him to audition for K-pop powerhouse JYP. Entertainment.

However, Hoseok did not make it into JYP (where it is theorized that he could have been a part of the boy band GOT7 that was forming at the time), yet he left with praise and further confirmation that he could be a star.

In 2010, the sixteen-year-old dancer passed his audition with Big Hit Entertainment and joined BTS, where he would learn to rap and sing. Hoseok eventually settled on the stage name “J-Hope”. What did you think of Hobi’s story? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!



