BTS: J-Hope anuncia sus CANCIONES favoritas

J-Hope has revealed some of his favorite songs on social media. Here are the BTS member’s music recommendations.

Throughout his time with BTS, this K-pop artist has shared some of his favorite songs for dancing and rapping. From his solo song “Chicken Noodle Soup” to Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted”, these are some of BTS’s J-Hope’s musical recommendations.

Let’s start with an honorable mention for “Chicken Noodle Soup”, Jung Ho-seok’s song that premiered in 2019, couldn’t be missed. J-Hope has repeatedly recommended the theme song he starred in with artist Becky G. This is an adaptation of the original “Chicken Noodle Soup” by Webstar and Young B, featuring three different languages ​​and a unique dance routine.

In a matter of weeks, the YouTube music video garnered over 100 million views, some fans even posting videos of themselves doing the “Chicken Noodle Soup” dance. This wouldn’t be the first time J-Hope has created music outside of BTS. In 2018, the K-pop idol released his mixtape, “Hope World.”

Drake’s “Toosie Slide”

Although the coronavirus could have left BTS fans feeling physically distant from the K-pop group, each member does their best to stay connected on social media. For a YouTube video, J-Hope shared a video of himself dancing to a Drake song.

The featured song was one of the rapper’s most recent releases, “Toosie Slide.” However, J-Hope has been a staunch fan of Drake for years, even mentioning “In My Feelings” when they met backstage at the Billboard Music Awards.

‘Everything I Wanted’ by Billie Eilish

During their “Birthday Broadcast,” according to Koreaboo, J-Hope was in charge of playing music throughout the event. One of the songs he featured was Billie Eilish’s recent release, “Everything I Wanted.” He is not the only BTS member to share his support for Billie Eilish, as Jungkook had the most retweeted tweet of 2019, which was lip syncing to “Bad Guy.”

Other songs performed by J-Hope during the live broadcast include “Too Sad To Cry” and “Smiling When I Die” by Sasha Sloan, “You Were Good To Me” by Jeremy Zucker and Chelsea Cutler and “Lose You To Love Me. From Selena Gomez The idol has made it clear that she has good taste in music.

J-Hope shared her favorite BTS songs

Thanks to an updated version of each BTS member’s Spotify playlist, fans learned some of J-Hope’s favorite songs from the group’s latest album release. That includes group songs like “On” and “We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal,” as well as her solo song, titled “Outro: Ego.”

This playlist includes some of your favorite tracks released on older albums. That includes her solo song from Love Yourself: Answer, “Trivia: Just Dance.” He also added “Run”, “Butterfly” and “Rain”. What do you think of the BTS rapper’s taste in music?



