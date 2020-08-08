BTS: J-Hope and the video that made the ARMY die of love

ARMY has been fascinated to learn about this adorable video of J-Hope, the charismatic member of BTS.

There is no doubt that BTS has become one of the most successful South Korean groups of the moment and it could even be said that they have managed to leave a legacy within the music industry just a decade of their existence and that is something that ARMY supports.

Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga, Jin, RM and J-Hope are already considered as icons of the new generations internationally, that is why everything they do become a trend on social networks and today we will talk about the video of Jung Ho-seok who has made all his loyal fans die of love.

Originally from Gwangju, South Korea and only 26 years old, J-Hope has managed to garner a large number of fans around the world, who share the content that the idol publishes on their social networks so that other people can know a little more about your idol.

J-Hope will conquer you through this video

Today, a video of J-Hope has begun to circulate on Twitter that has fascinated the entire ARMY, because in it it is possible to appreciate the idol being very happy while listening to a song; This detail has made thousands of fans die of love when they see their idol look very happy in front of the camera.

Ver a Jung Hoseok feliz todos los días de su vida, es el deseo de la mía. @BTS_twt #ExaBFF #ExaARMY pic.twitter.com/dTqP3hsN0I — MOTS⁷ 🇦🇷cᵣₐzy ₖᵢₙg¹³ (@Efectt93) August 7, 2020

Said clip lasting just 17 seconds, shows us the charismatic idol wearing a shirt and a sweatshirt, both black; to this outfit is added a strong blue beret and glasses that make him like a super star.

The song that J-Hope was singing in this fabulous video was the song ‘Outro: Ego’ from BTS’s fourth album entitled ‘Map of the Soul: 7’, which is performed by himself. Without a doubt, knowing this, we can understand why she was so happy to listen to this single and ARMY shares her happiness.

Do you like this song by J-Hope? What’s your favorite Jung Ho-seok solo? Leave your answer in the comments.



