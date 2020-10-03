BTS is the most viewed group in YouTube history

BTS becomes the group with the most views on YouTube, surpassing artists like Maroon 5. The BigHit group continues to add records to its musical career, the boys have exceeded millionaire figures thanks to the support of ARMY, because with the premiere of each MV, since the debut of their career, they have added reproductions that today make them the group with the most seen from the YouTube platform, not only Korean pop, but in general.

Through social networks, it was revealed that BTS surpassed a new mark, the K-pop group records more than 15.87 billion views, sum of all its MVs, behind-the-scenes videos, presentations and more, which have been published in its channel of BANGTAN TV and BigHit Labels, the idols positioned themselves at No. 8 on the overall global chart.

ARMY shared messages of congratulations and support to the members of Bangtan, as it is one more achievement they add to their career and their comeback with “BE” is still missing on November 20. The figures they have reached is thanks to their fans and stream projects, as well as the premieres at each premiere such as “Dynamite.

BTS IS THE MOST VIEWED GROUP ON YOUTUBE WITH MORE THAN 15 BILLION VIEWS

K-pop has become a trend in the music industry thanks to the platforms, YouTube is one of the main ones, because in some Korean programs the number of views after the comeback of a K-pop group is taken into account and they add points to When competing for a win, the videos also go viral and reach new audiences that little by little discover Korean pop.

In addition to breaking records for exceeding 100 million views in just 24 hours, BTS enjoys great popularity and their videos receive thousands of views daily, they also have MV’s that exceed one billion views, demonstrating that ARMY has been their great support so that they can fulfill their dreams.

It is expected that with “BE” they will break their own records, ARMY aims to bring them to the top of the world rankings to be the most reproduced artist. BTS’s figures are an example of their millions of fans and their popularity.

The boys have surprised with their new goals, what new achievements will they reach with “BE”? The details about his new album.



