BTS is nominated for the MTV VMAs 2020, how to vote?

The BTS guys were nominated in various categories of the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, known as voting for idols. This has been one of the busiest years for the Bangtan Boys, their career has been on the rise and their popularity is getting bigger, making them one of the most followed K-pop bands in the world.

Very shortly before the release of the first single in English by BTS in August, with this activity the promotions of their third comeback will begin this 2020, the record material of the idols keeps fans excited, WOOOOW.

One of the most awaited musical events by the public is the MTV VMAs 2020 awards, this year many artists from the industry were nominated for various categories, K-pop could not miss and the boys of BTS were named in three categories.

These are the categories that BTS was nominated for at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards:

Best Pop: With the song ‘ON’, from the record material the Map of the Soul: 7 ’. Best K-Pop: K-pop group with the greatest impact on social networks and popularity. Best Choreography: Featuring the song ‘ON’, creative work by Soon Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun and Lee Byung Eun.



