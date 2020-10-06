BTS is nominated for the MTV EMA Awards 2020

BTS continues to surprise the world with their music work, the idols of the company Big Hit Entertainment were nominated for several categories at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2020, know all the details below.

2020 has surprised music fans with great online ceremonies, awards have not stopped being organized and the MTV EMAs 2020 are about to give fans another iconic ceremony.

The MTV Europe Music Awards 2020 will be held on November 8 and new categories have been added to the awards highlighting the work of musicians around the world for sharing their art.

The members of BTS are nominated in 5 categories, demonstrating the great popularity, fame and recognition that K-pop has achieved. Do you want to know the categories that the Korean pop band could take? Continue reading …

THE NOMINATIONS OF BTS IN THE MTV EMAS 2020 ARE:

Best Pop Artist, which also includes stars such as: Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and Little Mix.

Best Song, BTS could take a new medal with their song ‘Dynamite’, other nominees within the category are DaBaby with ‘Rockstar’, Dua Lipa with ‘Don’t Start Now’, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande with ‘Rain On Me ‘,’ The Box ‘by Roddy Ricch and The Weeknd with’ Blinding Lights’.

Best Group, the Bangtan Boys cannot be absent in this category of the MTV Europe Music Awards 2020, within it also appear bands such as: 5 Seconds Of Summer, BLACKPINK, Chloe x Halle, CNCO and Little Mix.

Biggest Fans, ARMY is one of the strongest fandoms within social networks, within the category are also followers of Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift.

Best Virtual Live, this year the artists found new ways to communicate and BTS idols offered the online concert ‘Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream’, the show is nominated in the category because of the large audience that enjoyed the talent of the singers and rappers. Other artists with online shows that are competing in the shortlist are J Balvin, Katy Perry, Little Mix, Maluma and Post Malone.

Now you can vote for BTS! The only thing you have to do is enter the official website of the MTV EMAs 2020 and you will find the list of all the categories. Show your love to your favorite celebrities.

