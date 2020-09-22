BTS is nominated for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

The awards show organized by Billboard included BTS in some of the artist nominations competing for an award.

The Billboard Music Awards will finally return with its edition for the year 2020, the social networks of this event have already announced who are the nominees for the different categories and BTS is in them.

Although the Billboard awards for this year had been previously postponed, a new date has already been defined for the realization of this event that brings together the most popular artists who have captured the attention of the public with their most recent releases.

The award ceremony will take place on October 14, but as the date approaches, Billboard has aroused the excitement of fans by revealing who are the groups and artists that will compete for recognition.

BTS was one of the nominees that we could expect with certainty and the announcement of the full list of participants has confirmed this fact, we tell you all the details to support them.

CATEGORIES IN WHICH BTS WAS NOMINATED

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards shared a large number of categories in which current music icons will compete with the support of their fans, K-Pop was present in the nominations and BTS received several calls.

The boys of Bangtan Sonyeondan were nominated as Top Duo / Group for the second consecutive time, but they are also among the candidates to win the Top Social Artist award, a category in which they have already been considered for four years.

Other K-Pop groups that will be entering for the Top Social Artist award are EXO and GOT7, but this same category also houses the most famous female stars of the moment: Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande.

Are you excited to see these idols compete again in this awards? Although ARMY has expressed pride at the nominations, fan votes will only be taken into account for the Top Social Artist category.

October is getting closer and closer and with the beginning of this month the voting for the Billboard awards will also begin.

We also recently told you that the BTS guys shared what their feelings and future plans are, do you know what they said?



