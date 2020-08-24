BTS is making their best debut on Billboard’s Pop Songs

BTS has made their biggest debut on Billboard’s Pop Songs chart with Dynamite, find out where it ranks!

BTS makes its biggest entry on Billboard’s Pop Songs radio broadcast chart yet, as “Dynamite” debuts at No. 30 on the chart dated August 29.

The song gives BTS their highest debut rank on Pop Songs and boasts the most plays in a first week on the group’s one-track chart.

BTS’s Dynamite has ranked 30th

Released at midnight on Friday, August 21 (on BigHit Entertainment / Columbia Records), “Dynamite” begins on Pop Songs with 2,301 plays in its first three days. It surpasses the South Korean group’s “Boy With Luv” with Halsey, which started at 35th with 1,230 views in her first chart on the chart in April 2019.

The Pop Songs chart measures total weekly streams, as tabulated by Nielsen Music / MRC Data, among its panel of more than 160 mainstream 40-major stations.

Here’s a rundown of BTS’s history on Billboard’s Pop Songs chart, dating back to their first appearance in December 2017.

Views Total / Debut Pos. / Song / Pos. Peak / Peak Year

1,116 / No. 37 / “MIC Drop” (feat. Desiigner) / No. 25 / 2018

912 / No. 38 / “Fake Love” / No. 34 / 2018

998 / No. 39 / “Waste It on Me” (Steve Aoki feat. BTS) / No. 38 / 2018

1,230 / No. 35 / “Boy With Luv” (feat. Halsey) / No. 22 / 2019

1,130 / No. 39 / “Make It Right” (feat. Lauv) / No. 24 / 2019

2.301 / Nº 30 / “Dynamite” / Nº 30 (hasta la fecha) / 2020

All of the above titles debuted on Pop Songs after posting streams in the weeks leading up to their chart entries, except “Boy With Luv” and “Dynamite,” which debuted on the chart thanks to streams in their first three days of availability. .

All charts dated August 29 will be updated on Billboard.com on August 25.

“Dynamite” is expected to debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart based on broadcasts, sales and airplay of all genres as of September 5, following its first week of full tracking for all metrics. Hot 100 highlights dated September 5 will be announced on Monday, September 1. BTS has reached a high No.4 on the Hot 100, established on the debut of “On” in March.



