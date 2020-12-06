BTS is crowned the top winner of the 2020 MAMA

BTS was crowned one of the top winners at the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards, the boys received various awards by winning various categories thanks to their releases.

BigHit’s idosl once shocked ARMY and solidified their huge popularity in K-pop by taking home new trophies. Again, Suga swe’s absence was present, but it was not an excuse for his partner to celebrate the success of the group, who is closing one of the best years of his career with a flourish and the The Fact Music Awards gala is missing.

Through the official Mnet YouTube channel, the 2020 gala of The Mnet Asian Music Awards was broadcast, one of the most popular awards in South Korea and K-pop, as it celebrates the great successes of idols throughout of the year and BTS were crowned the winner and favorite of ARMY, the group had several nominations and won all of them.

Despite being only 6 members on stage, the boys did not forget to mention Suga and also thank him for the trophies, they were in charge of closing the ceremony and regretted that ARMY could not be present, as they assured that Bangtan and everyone The artists who attended prepared great performances, but due to the health crisis, no fandom was with them.

BTS CROWNED THE WINNER AT THE 2020 MAMA

BTS is consolidating the best year of their career and showing that their popularity continues to increase, the power of their army of fans was paramount for their victories, as the Mnet Asian Music Awards opened online voting and Suga, V, RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, and Jungkook managed to shine tonight by carrying various awards home.

Being one of the K-pop groups that has implemented new concepts and ideas, BTS won in the Top 10 of “Visionary of“ 2020 ”, they explained that before they only felt desire and passion to go on stage, but as they got to know ARMY and they experienced emotions for which they are grateful and the time they spend with their fans is so precious.

James Corden was in charge of giving them the award for “Best Album of the Year” for “Map of the soul: 7”, Suga surprised the audience by calling on the phone and thanking ARMY for this award, the idol promised to be back once Once their rehabilitation is over, they also assured that this album is very valuable to them.

They also won “Worldwide Icon of the Year”, “Worldwide Fan’s Choice”, Artist of the Year “and” Best Musical Collaboration “for Eight by Suga and IU, the soloist was commissioned to receive the award for both. BTS regretted that their plans By 2020 they were ruined after the pandemic, but through “Life Goes On” and “Dynamite” they were able to cheer on ARMY, who guide them through their career.

Another category that won was “Best Music Video” and “Song of the Year” for “Dynamite”, “Best Male Dance Performance” for “Dynamite” and “Best Male Group”, with which they thanked directors, including Jungkook, choreographers and agency staff. Finally, BTS is coming, the K-pop group revealed that next year they will return with a new MV. Comeback in sight?



