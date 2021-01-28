BTS is considered the most loved Hallyu artist in 2020

International audiences awarded Bangtan Sonyeondan the title of most loved K-pop band for various reasons.

The impact and popularity of the members of BTS gave them thousands of recognitions throughout the world. The title of the most beloved Hallyu Artist in 2020 not only reflected the power of idols, but also the affection that netizens have for them.

BTS was very successful thanks to hard and constant work, in recent years they launched record materials, awareness campaigns, collaborations with companies and demonstrated their midas effect when they sold out several items.

The band originally from South Korea entered the international market through the big door, they managed to be recognized in all corners of the world and their music sounded on so many devices that they conquered music chats.

The Bangtan Sonyeondan phenomenon would not be what it is now without the support and love of the fans, who placed the group led by Kim Namjoon as one of the most loved by the international public.

Recently, the South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism conducted a survey to measure the love international fans had for the brightest stars on the Hallyu Wave . We tell you all the details below.

WHY IS BTS THE MOST LOVED HALLYU WAVE ARTIST OF 2020?

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, a government entity that was created in order to monitor the global and national impact of artists , musicians and athletes.

Since September 24, the cultural institution launched a virtual survey in different countries of the world to find out the level of affection that South Korean artists had , the voting ended on November 4, 2020 and the results yielded surprising data about BTS .

The performers of ‘Dynamite’ obtained 22% of the total votes, Bangtan Sonyeonda n is the favorite artist among consumers who enjoyed movies, series, and music produced in South Korea.

The survey covered more than 8 thousand foreigners, highlighting territories such as the United States, Japan and China, important markets for K-pop . Consumers’ preference for BTS increased more than 6%.

