BTS is about to conquer the world with ‘BE’

BTS is on the verge of taking the world by storm once again, as their new album BE is heading for impressive chart debuts in almost every country.

The South Korean Septet is one of the hottest musical acts on the planet right now, and every time they release new music, fans take it and propel it to the top of the charts almost everywhere, but can they claim? a relatively rare list? doubling in the UK when the rankings update in a few days?

According to the Official Charts Company, BTS is off to a great start with BE, but at present, it doesn’t look like they’re going to be ranked number one.

The band’s latest set in Korean looks set for a second release, behind only Alfie Boe and Michael Ball’s Together At Christmas, the two singers’ fourth collection.

The holiday project is already way ahead when it comes to sales, and while BTS is leading the charge in other realms, it may not be enough for them to earn their third leader.

On the track list, BTS is also attempting to debut a new track at No. 1, only in this case, it will be their first champion, if they are able to surpass their competition.

BTS’s success with Be

BE’s single “Life Goes On” has a very good chance of opening first, although the official chart company claimed several days ago that it was still losing, but not by much.

The organization informed Somagnews that “Posicions” by Ariana Grande seemed to be on the way to another turn at the top of the account, but many things can change in that period of time.

If “Life Goes On” debuts at No. 1, will mark BTS’s first ruler in the UK and only second on the charts by a South Korean musician (following Psy’s “Gangnam Style”, which he dominated in 2012).

Even if the latest from BTS doesn’t make it to the top position, it will likely start their time on the chart at No. 2 or 3, which will be a huge accomplishment for the act as they’ve only just made the chart. the top 10 once.

Earlier this year, her BE partner “Dynamite” stalled at No. 3, so there’s a chance the new release will become the hottest release yet.

The Official Charts Company will release their album and song charts next Friday (November 27), at which point BTS will surely celebrate their locations no matter what.



