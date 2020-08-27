BTS invites you to the premiere of the movie Persona

BTS wants to fill your day with joy and invites you to see Break The Silence: Persona, the new movie that the K-Pop group will release very soon.

The boys of Bangtan Sonyeondan have worked hard this year and continue to amaze their fans around the world. As the idol group prepares for the release of a new album, they will also release a new movie that will allow you to get to know them better, that production will be Break The Silence: Persona.

You don’t want to miss the premiere of this new film where the K-Pop idols will show an emotional and admirable side on and off the stage, that’s why BTS shared a video inviting all their fans to enjoy this movie.

The clip shows Jin, Suga, V, Jimin, RM, J-Hope, and Jungkook wearing FILA sportswear, and with a warm greeting, the guys from Big Hit Entertainment introduce themselves to their fans. It is then that RM, leader of the group, announces that Break The Silence: The Movie will be available from this next September 10, but the rest of his companions also revealed secrets of this new film.

According to what was revealed by Seokjin and Yoongi, this production will show you the members of BTS during the Speak Yourself tour, which will make it easier to know the true personality and thoughts of these talented idols.

This is an opportunity for ARMY and the idol group to strengthen the special bond they share, which is why the BTS members hope that all their followers enjoy this movie and have a good time watching them on screen.

In addition, there will be scenes that will only be shown through theaters, making this experience unforgettable for fans of the K-Pop group.

If you want to know the availability and cost of tickets to enjoy Break The Silence: The Movie, you just have to visit the website.

Check out BTS’s message below:



