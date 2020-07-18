BTS Invites You To Be Part Of The Stay Gold Challenge

The BTS guys kicked off a new challenge on TikTok for their song Stay Gold, find out how to go about it. BTS members created a new trend with the song Stay Gold.

Following the release of their new Japanese record material, Map Of The Soul 7: The Journey, the members of BTS have been busy promoting the new music with its appearance on different television shows.

One of the songs that has garnered the most attention is Stay Gold, the melody grabs you instantly and the beautiful message it transmits only adds extra points to the performance.

For that reason, BTS members have updated their TikTok account with a special invitation for their fans.

After greeting their followers, the Bangtan boys gave way to a new challenge for Stay Gold, sharing the simple instructions to be part of this dynamic. All you have to do is shoot a video using the ‘gold dust’ effect, which BTS used in that clip.

In addition, you will have to use the Stay Gold melody as a musical background to accompany the moment, are you ready?

After sharing this short message, members of the idol group said goodbye to their fans on TikTok, but they will surely stay tuned to take a look at the videos that join this simple challenge.



