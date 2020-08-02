BTS introduces TinyTAN, their new animated characters

Meet the 7 TinyTAN characters, they were inspired by BTS idols and rappers. On July 30, Big Hit Entertainment formally presented the agency’s new project, TinyTAN are 7 animated characters inspired by the personalities and tastes of the members of BTS.

An introductory video posted to the official @TinyTAN_official Twitter account was the way the K-pop company revealed all the adorable designs by Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, V, and Suga.

To get to know TinyTAN members better, we show you the profiles of each one.

RM:

The character of TinyTAN inspired by RM define him as ‘Unbreakable tenderness’, his characteristics are: perseverance, destruction, he is intelligent, insightful and a quick thinker.

JIN:

The TinyTAN character inspired by Jin is defined as ‘Worldwide Cutie’, the characteristics of this cute characters are: he makes jokes and jokes about dad, he is responsible, an explosion of laughter and the life of the party.

SUGA:

The TinyTAN character inspired by Suga is ‘Sweetie with Swagger’ or ’Sweet with swag’, her characteristics are: he is honest, very creative, foresight, tsundere and supine.

J-HOPE:

The J-Hope-inspired TinyTAN character is called ‘Little Hope Right’ or ‘A Little Hope Right Here’ and he is a talented leader in dance, performance, quick learning, sound effects, and talented.

JIMIN:

The TinyTAN character inspired by Jimin is a encantador Charming little angel ’and some of his characteristics are: he is very considerate of others, he is a modern, artistic, overworked and perfectionist boy.

V:

The TinyTAN character inspired by Taehyung is a precioso Precious Baby Bear ’and some of his characteristics are: he is visual, talent generator, tenacious, expressive and free-spirited.

Jungkook:

The TinyTAN character inspired by Jungkook is ‘Adorable Golden Baby’ and some of his characteristics are: he is very confident, his talent is patience and he always points to the sky.



