BTS In The Soop 2 Shares A New Sneak Peek Of Hilarious Series

BTS is just days away from the release of In The Soop 2 and they indulged ARMY with a new teaser for the series where they moved to an elegant villa on the outskirts of the city. What will you see in the production?

October is a month full of activities for ARMY and very busy for BTS idols because Jimin’s birthday is being celebrated , new releases are expected like season 2 of In The Soop , ready to get to know the band more?

In previous reports, it was assured that the recordings of the series were made in a complex of elegant villas designed especially for the Butter interpreters, they will have all the comforts and services to have a great time.

As part of the previews of the second season of BTS In The Soop, a new teaser was published of what we can see in each of the chapters of this new installment. We tell you all the details below.

BTS IN THE SOOP’S THIRD PREVIEW SHOWED THE IDOLS’ ACTIVITIES IN THE SERIES

Through the YouTube channel INTHESOOP_TV, the project teaser 3 was published , although it lasted a minute, they left ARMY with a big smile for the activities that are coming and they will enjoy in the episodes .

At first, they showed the arrival of the 7 singers and rappers to their new home, they were surprised by the place, then they shared a mixture of images with the Big Hit idols practicing different activities.

We can see Jungkook exercising, V showing his good aim, J-Hope winning tennis games, Namjoon playing soccer, Jimin taking a ride in the show and all the boys enjoying the good atmosphere and delicious food.

WHEN DOES THE SECOND SEASON OF BTS IN THE SOOP PREMIERE AND WHERE TO WATCH IT?

The second season of BTS In The Soop premieres on October 15 at 10 PM in South Korean time and you can enjoy all the episodes through the Weverse application.