BTS in Las Vegas, when and how to see the PTD On Stage concert?

Learn all the details to enjoy the BTS show as part of the Permission To Dance On Stage concerts that will take place in Las Vegas, we tell you when and how you can see it.

The last few months have been full of emotions for ARMY now that we can finally see the members of BTS back on stage, the idols of HYBE first met with fans in Los Angeles and more recently in the capital of South Korea.

But the music does not stop and the idols will return to the United States, not only for their presentation at the GRAMMYs but also with four concerts in Las Vegas that nobody wants to miss.

On April 8, 9, 15 and 16, the Dynamite performers will be at the Allegiant Stadium and one of these shows will be broadcast to different parts of the world. The live broadcast will take place during the night of April 16 for Latin America and here we tell you how you can see it.

HOW TO SEE BTS AT PTD ON STAGE IN LAS VEGAS? STEP BY STEP INSTRUCTIONS

The first thing you should do is buy the ticket that gives you access to this BTS musical show that will be broadcast live over the Internet, for this you need to enter the Weverse Shop and make the corresponding purchase.

Then you need to go to the live streaming page and log in. It is important that the account you use for this step is the one with which you bought the ticket, because only then will you have access.

If you are logging in for the first time on the live streaming page, then you have to set the nickname that will identify you and allow you to use the chat.

The next step is very important and it is about making your ticket valid on the page, when you finish choosing your nickname a button will appear that says ‘Validate ticket’, you must select it to be given access to the transmission.

And that’s it, once you’re done with those steps you’ll be able to watch the K-Pop idols live stream as soon as it starts.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE TRANSMISSION OF BTS WITH THEIR CONCERT IN LAS VEGAS

Purchasing a ticket will allow two different devices to connect to the stream, but if a third device attempts to connect, the first device will lose connection for the third device to join.

There will be live subtitles for different languages, the available ones will be Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, do you dare to see the show?

