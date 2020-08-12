BTS: I bet you laugh! Jin’s funniest moments

Jin knows how to make people and his fellow BTS laughs, here we leave you the best moments of the idol.

YouTube user Kim Tata shared a video of the funniest moments of BTS member Jin to the public, where he does dozens of funny things that make all the members of the boy band burst out laughing.

From kissing a stingray to speaking English with a few flaws, Jin always makes people around him laugh out loud, so much so that you don’t need to be an ARMY to watch this video and laugh more than twice. We assure you!

Another thing that makes the fandom laugh is when Jin says crazy things or is vain since of the entire team he seems to be the most sure of his beauty and he usually mentions it on multiple occasions but without people dislike him.

Another favorite moment in the video is when Jin says he has no friends and the whole group stares at him. Unbelievers of the situation begin to tell him that he cannot say that and Jin replies that they are his family.

Without a doubt, millions of fans were pleased with this video and even commented that they saw it more than twice since Jin’s good sense of humor is contagious, on the other hand they thanked user Kim Tata for making the compilation.

“Your video is great! Jin is my favorite and I loved every moment presented, although now I think about how he will spend it in the Military Service, because in games the poor thing is fatal.”



