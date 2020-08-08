BTS: How much money does each member make?

BTS earns more than you think! She has contributed millions of dollars to South Korea’s GDP with her music.

BTS is one of the biggest boy bands in the world right now. They’re filling stadiums on tour, releasing chart-topping albums, building an army of loyal fans (the ARMY), and breaking records along the way.

In fact, all of her latest albums have topped the Billboard 200 chart and her latest, Map of the Soul: 7, sold 422,000 units in its first week. So with all this success, you know that BTS has to be raising a ton of cash.

Known for their dancing, singing, and rapping, the members of the ultra-popular K-pop group have taken advantage of their talents. So how much are BTS members worth? Here’s what you need to know about the net worth of this famous K-Pop group.

Although BTS was originally supposed to be a hip-hop group, the band has released music that fits various genres, from K-pop to R&B, which may help explain their great appeal. The band’s debut album, 2 Kool 4 Skool, was released in 2013. Their first studio album, Dark & ​​Wild, wasn’t released until 2014, but all of the music that was released before helped the boys build a following.

Now, more than six years after their debut, BTS has definitely established their global presence as one of the most popular groups in the world. They have broken a ton of records, including a ton of Guinness World Records. Her single “Boy With Luv” broke three records alone. They also became the first Asian act to garner more than 5 billion streams on Spotify.

BTS released Map of the Soul: 7 in February 2020 and it topped the charts. It became their fourth number one album on the Billboard Top 200 chart. Despite having their 2020 world tour suspended due to the coronavirus, the K-Pop group remains a crowd favorite.

Music – writing it, producing it, performing it on world tours – has definitely helped the guys achieve an income stream that makes every member mega rich. But BTS has also diversified into other projects that add value.

In 2018, BTS released an 8 episode documentary on YouTube Premium. The documentary was based on behind-the-scenes footage from her Wings tour. They also released a film version of their documentary called Burn the Stage: The Movie in theaters in late 2018. According to Forbes, its opening weekend grossed $ 2.4 million.

The boys’ success also comes from other projects, such as their reality shows and variety shows. The shows BTS appeared on include Rookie King: Bangtan, BTS Gayo, and BTS: Bon Voyage, which featured the group traveling Europe for 10 days. Their TV show American Hustle Life followed the boys as they learned more about the history of hip-hop, from rappers and mentors Coolio and Warren G. As a brand, BTS is so precious.

They are so influential that they reportedly contribute around $ 3.6 billion to the South Korean economy. The band has the power to sell the products they endorse, so it’s no wonder countless brands pay BTS members to be brand ambassadors. BTS has had a number of partnerships with well-known brands such as Coca-Cola, Mattel, and Hyundai (which had trouble meeting the demand for the “Palisade” car after BTS’s endorsement). Now, BTS are also FILA’s global brand ambassadors.

This is what BTS members earn

The talents of each member contribute to the overall success of the group, which is why each is also individually wealthy.

Jin, who has a net worth of $ 8 million, makes money from his writing and production credits on some of BTS’s albums, in addition to his music releases and tours. He also ventured into the food industry by opening a Japanese-style restaurant in South Korea with his brother.

At $ 12 million, J-Hope is the group’s highest net worth member. In addition to the money he makes from BTS, his solo mixtape Hope World topped the world charts, earning him a lot of money along the way.

The leader of the band, RM, earns a lot of cash for his songwriting talent. He has writing credits on over 130 songs. His solo projects have also included a single for the Korean movie soundtrack Fantastic Four. His net worth drops around $ 8 million.

Jimin, BTS’s formally trained dancer, makes most of his money from BTS’s projects, including their album, Map of the Soul: Persona. He also made television appearances on shows like Hello Counselor, amassing a net worth of around $ 8 million.

Member V also makes most of his money from BTS’s record-breaking music releases. V shares the production and writing credits for some of BTS’s songs. He has also branched out into acting, landing a supporting role in the historical drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. His net worth is $ 8 million.

Jungkook also shares production credits in part of BTS’s music. Songs he has helped produce include “Love is Not Over” and “Magic Shop.” Like other members, Jungkook has also appeared on various South Korean television shows such as Flower Crew and Celebrity Bromance. His net worth is about $ 8 million.

Last but not least, Suga has a net worth of around $ 8 million. Besides working on BTS’s music, Suga has also composed songs for artists such as Suran and Lee So-ra. His writing and production credits can be found on more than 70 songs.

Business Insider reports that BTS also has large assets. Although they all live together, some have their own apartments. Jin reportedly spent $ 1.7 million in cash on his apartment. J-Hope spent $ 1.6 million, Jungkook reportedly spent $ 1.74 million, and Suga spent $ 3 million on his own apartments.

Now that you know the net worth of each member, you can only imagine how much money the band as a whole brings in. Their myriad projects make them so rich that they will blow your mind when you hear how much.

According to The Wealth Record, BTS’s net worth is over $ 60 million. That is a sizeable bank account.



