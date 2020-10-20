BTS: How does Suga write his songs?

Suga has collaborated more than you imagine with the success of BTS, so find out what his creative process is for writing songs.

Min Yoon-gi, better known as Suga, was born to make music. He has been writing lyrics since he was thirteen years old and has been incredibly prolific ever since. Suga is credited with contributing to the writing of more than 130 songs on and off BTS.

That’s right, this rapper, ikemen (handsome boy) and dancer is also one of the main writers and songwriters for BTS. When you realize that Suga is a big part of the brain behind this K-pop band, it’s no wonder he has so many ARMYs that it puts him in his field of prejudice.

Suga is a talented guy who has perfected his creative process by practicing non-stop. From being inspired by Stony Skunk to become a rapper and working in a recording studio at the age of seventeen, to debuting as a member of BTS, Suga has made all of music out of his life. Have you ever wondered how Suga works his magic?

Suga’s compositional secret

Epik High is one of the bands that inspired Yoon-gi to become a songwriter. Imagine his joy when years later he helped Epik High produce their song “Eternal Sunshine” in 2019. All the hard work Suga has put into composing music and writing lyrics has really paid off. Not only has he been able to drastically contribute to the success of BTS, but he has also been able to collaborate with many artists that he admires.

BTS loves their Min Yoon-gi. Although he can be super soft and so reluctant to show affection that members like V have to beg him to return their love, they know how much effort Suga has put into his K-pop group. It is unquestionable how much dedication Suga has to BTS.

Suga’s creative process is filled with a focus on self-love and making sure to harness life’s experiences to make his songs authentic. BTS fans will definitely notice this theme in BTS’s music and it is part of why their songs resonate with so many people. You cannot spread your love to the world if you don’t love yourself. Suga practices self-love by zealously pursuing his musical passions.

How does Suga make sure his songs stand out?

Going against the grain is a bit risky, but it has worked really well for BTS. It’s the ways his music is so different that attracts so many fans and makes them ARMY.

Using both English and Korean in lyrics is common practice in the K-pop industry, but Suga does an especially good job of doing it. BTS goes after unconventional metaphors that make you think because they sometimes use meanings contrary to traditional uses of words, and they don’t help us get started with wild puns.

Another unique thing about BTS’s music is how much Suga makes sure that there is space for each member to tell their story. Although the time span of a song is relatively short, some of the songs that Suga has produced have effectively given the members time to explore multiple perspectives. Using upbeat tempos for songs with deep and sometimes dark lyrics is one of our favorite things about Suga song production.

Who else has Suga written songs for?

The Korea Music Copyright Association credits Suga with writing over a hundred songs. Clearly, he is a master of songwriting in the music community, which is why many artists turn to him for help. As we mentioned before, Suga helped Epik High produce their song “Eternal Sunshine”.

Suga also helped Lee Soo-ra to write his single “Song request” and of course the song “Suga’s Interlude” from Halsey’s album Manic was also written by Suga. Suga also participated in the production of the song “Wine” from Suran’s Walkin ‘album. Let’s not forget either of his two mixtapes like Agust D, who obviously wrote and produced as well.

Suga has been so prolific and ARMY hopes he will continue to be for a long time, so we invite you to stay informed with La Verdad Noticias to learn more about this idol of BTS.



