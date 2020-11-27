BTS: How did Jimin get the scar over his eye?

The mark on Jimin’s right eye is one of BTS’s biggest mysteries. This is what we know about the Mochi scar.

Even K-Pop idols have scars that tell stories. That includes BTS members like Jungkook and Jimin, who have small, almost imperceptible scars on their faces. Here’s what some fans are speculating about these singers.

Before joining BTS, Park Jimin studied modern dance in college, even enrolling at Hanyang Cyber ​​University along with other members of this popular K-Pop group.

Jimin and Jungkook also studied martial arts, and Jimin worked his way up to the black belt. However, when this artist was younger, there was an incident that caused him to need 8 stitches.

Jimin’s scar

His hair is always perfect and his outfits are always iconic. However, some BTS fans noticed that Jimin has a slightly larger eye area than the other. Jimin shared that he has a scar on his right eyelid.

According to information obtained by Somagnews, the scar comes from a childhood accident when he crashed into a toilet as a child. Due to the blow Jimin ended up with an open wound that took 8 stitches to close.

While the scar used to bother him, Jimin shared that he has come to embrace it once the ARMYs started seeing it as a unique trait. However, Jimin is not the only member of BTS to have scars.

Jungkook reportedly has a scar on his cheek from a childhood fight with his brother from using the computer. According to Quora, Suga has a scar on his ear, although he hasn’t directly addressed how he got there.



