BTS: How did J-Hope get his fortune?

Jung Ho-seok, known as J-Hope, is the richest idol in BTS, but how did he manage to make his fortune and how millionaire is he?

K-Pop has been a prominent genre in the music industry with a good fan base around the world. Today the most popular K-Pop group is BTS, and much of it is due to the support received by their fans who carry the name “BTS Army” or simply “Army”.

After breaking onto the American pop culture scene in 2012 with a cover of “Wham! – Last Christmas”, BTS has been topping charts and earning titles like “The Princes of Pop” from Time magazine. BTS’s popularity made Jung Ho-seok, better known as J-Hope, the wealthiest idol in the group, but how did he manage to be richer than his peers?

BTS’s reputation and influence has been so vast that the band was ranked fourth on Billboard’s 2019 Top Social Artist of the 2010 list. Supergroup BTS made their debut at number 43 on the chart. Forbes Celebrity 100, taking home $ 57 million in pre-tax income as reported by Forbes in 2019 and its value in 2020 is $ 50 million.

The band raised more than $ 170 million on the road in 2019, more than any American band except Metallica, although some of their 2020 plans are hampered due to the coronavirus pandemic ahead of a planned summer stadium tour in the US. USA

BTS, the most successful Korean group

The pool worth $ 3.6 million to the South Korean economy contributes to a surge in tourism and amplifies the appeal of South Korean products, Business Insider reports. They are expected to bring in a staggering $ 37 billion over the next ten years, according to the Hyundai Research Institute, making us wonder how they accumulate so much wealth.

The answer lies in their music, album sales, concerts, merchandise, and many brand-name offerings. For example, his 2019 album ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’ sold almost 3.9 million copies in one month and set a record in South Korea. With such an astonishing response, the group has struck several endorsement deals and partnerships with big-name brands like Coca Cola, Hyundai and Puma, reports Business Insider.

In 2018, Hyundai made them global brand ambassadors for its new Palisade SUV. Then BTS released two concert movies that contributed even more to their cash flow called ‘Burn the Stage’ (2018) which grossed $ 20 million worldwide and ‘Love Yourself in Seol’ (2019) which generated $ 10 million.

The wealth of J-Hope and the boys of BTS

The entertainment website Seventeen lists the net worth of each of the members and the ways in which they have invested that wealth. Jin, who has a net worth of $ 8 million, is reported to make money producing and writing credits on some of BTS’s albums.

This is in addition to music releases and tours. He also ventured into the food industry by opening a Japanese-style restaurant in South Korea with his brother. At $ 12 million, J-Hope is the group member with the highest net worth who, in addition to the band’s earnings, Jung Ho-seok also makes money through his solo mixtape “Hope World.”

The leader of the band, RM, with a reported net worth of $ 8 million, earns primarily from writing credits that have been secured on more than 130 songs so far. His solo projects have also included a single for the Korean movie soundtrack “Fantastic Four.”

Jimin, who is BTS’s formally trained dancer, has a net worth of around $ 8 million and earns primarily through BTS’s projects, including her album, “Map of the Soul: Persona.” Member V with a net worth of $ 8 million wins for writing credits. He is also into acting and was seen in a supporting role in the historical drama “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.”

Jungkook with a net worth of around $ 8 million, much of it earned in writing credits for BTS’s music. He has appeared on various South Korean television shows such as “Flower Crew” and “Celebrity Bromance”. Lastly, Suga has a net worth of around $ 8 million from BTS’s music. She has also composed songs for artists like Suran and Lee So-ra.



