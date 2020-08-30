BTS hottest Summer Superstar title at MTV UK Awards

For the second year in a row, South Korean group BTS has been named the Hottest Summer Superstar.

K-pop superband BTS has been voted MTV UK’s Hottest Summer Superstar for the second year in a row.

On August 29 local time, MTV UK announced through their official website that BTS had won their annual Hottest Summer Superstars 2020 poll this year, according to Soompi.

With an impressive 33,203,280 votes, BTS took home the award for the second year in a row, while BLACKPINK followed at No. 2 with 3,248,886 votes.

This year marks the eighth year of MTV’s Hottest Summer Superstars poll. Previous winners were One Direction from 2013 to 2015, Fifth Harmony in 2016, Lady Gaga in 2017, Selena Gomez in 2018, and BTS in 2019.

With this victory, BTS has become the second artist after One Direction to win the poll more than once.

BTS surpasses BLACKPINK again

Both BTS and BLACKPINK are nominated for the Best Group award at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, which will be held on August 30 local time (August 31, 9:00 a.m. KST).

BTS has also been nominated for Best K-Pop, Best Pop, and Best Choreography and will perform their new song Dynamite for the first time at the ceremony.

The new BangTan Boys single has already garnered more than 250 million views on YouTube, as well as more than 16 million likes. This new theme has broken several records on music platforms.

In the case of Blackpink, the group recently released its musical collaboration with the American singer Selena Gomez, but the music video has not achieved the number of views that the BTS, since the song “Ice Cream” has more than 120 million of visualizations. Do you think the BangTan Boys will also triumph at the MTV VMA 2020?



