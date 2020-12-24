BTS hits ARMY with incredible results at GYM

The BTS members surprised the ARMY after spending months in the gym.

For some time, the members of BTS and TXT started a heavy exercise routine in the gym and all their efforts paid off as they surprised the ARMY.

BTS had one of the busiest years of musical activities and projects of their career, they released three studio record materials, they were guests on various international shows, and their music conquered the charts.

The performers of ‘Dynamite’ knew how to make good use of their time during social isolation, they created the album ‘BE’, the most recent comeback of the idols showed their more homely and sensitive side.

During their rest period, they began a demanding exercise routine inside the gym of the company Big Hit Entertainment, ARMY evaluated the physical changes of the Bangtan Boys and their change surprised netizens.

In various images, the transformation of K-pop artists was observed, their bodies looked more muscular, strong and agile, necessary tools for their powerful shows on stage.

BTS boys physical transformation

In different appearances, J-Hope stood out for her pectoral development, the rapper’s shirts and t-shirts marked that part of her anatomy, while Taehyung’s arms had a strong and athletic touch; the photos were revealed in Somagnews.

The members of BTS and TXT began an arduous exercise routine in the gym, all their effort was reflected in their body, the changes surprised the two fandoms of the Big Hit Entertainment agency bands.

BTS had one of the busiest years of musical activities and projects of their career, they released three studio record materials, they were guests on various international shows, and their music conquered the charts.

The interpreters of ‘Dynamite’ knew how to make good use of their time during the social isolation, they created the album ‘BE’, the most recent comeback of the idols showed their more homely and sensitive side.

During their rest period, they began a demanding exercise routine inside the gym of the company Big Hit Entertainment, ARMY evaluated the physical changes of the Bangtan Boys and their change surprised netizens.

In various images, the transformation of K-pop artists was observed, their bodies looked more muscular, strong and agile, necessary tools for their powerful shows on stage.



