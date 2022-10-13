BTS: Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown set the main goals for siblings on the set of “Enola Holmes 2”

What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you say the word brother? Annoying! Definitely yes! But at the same time, a brother and sister bond is the craziest thing that can happen, as we share the most amazing memories with them, giggling and joking about crazy ideas. These relationships look even more beautiful when we watch them on the screen. This is what we saw with Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill a couple of years ago at Enola Holmes.

Enola reluctantly finds herself under the care of her brothers, trying to establish a connection with them. Unfortunately, things are not going very well, because they do not resonate with her independent personality. Meanwhile, we also see that Enola and Sherlock have a special bond, which we will soon see in the sequel. Ahead of the release, here is a brief overview of how Henry and Millie set the main goals for us on the set of the movie “Enola Holmes 2”.

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill laugh merrily on the set of the movie “Enola Holmes 2”

“Enola Holmes 2” is coming to Netflix next month, and Enola is preparing for the first detective case of her life. While her older brother seems to be facing some difficulties due to a new case that fans will find after the release. In the meantime, fans can enjoy charming behind-the-scenes moments from the set.

In a recent video posted on YouTube, Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill have a good time while filming. In the pictures, they were both laughing, hugging and talking on the streets of London. They looked adorable, hanging around and smiling at each other like real sisters and brothers.

Moreover, the star of “Stranger Things” looked lively, in her usual energetic and charged manner. Most of all, it’s nice to see how well Cavill works with young actors. The Witcher star Freya Allan also said that it gives her a brotherly atmosphere and gives her important advice about acting and her professional life. Similarly, the BTS photos show that he has made the same connection with Millie.

However, if you think they have the same chemistry as the siblings on screen, you’ll have to wait until November 4th when the movie starts streaming on Netflix.

The Holmes family was scattered, as the brothers are never at home, and Enola lived only with her mother. Will they be able to mend the broken relationship this time? What do you think about this detective duo? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.