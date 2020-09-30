BTS has fun hosting HOME on the Tonight Show

The members of the K-pop band invited their fans to the comfort of their home and on the second day of BTS Week on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, the idols performed the song ‘HOME’ dressed in Pijama.

Great excitement has caused the BTS Week event, the Bangtan Boys for 5 nights will present 5 different performances on the American program ‘The Tonight Show’ hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

Yesterday, September 29, was the second day that the boys took the signal from the famous show and brought their music so that ARMY could enjoy their talent and personality. The song that the musicians chose for this second show was ‘HOME’, a track that belongs to the record material ‘Map of the Soul: Person’.

BTS SURPRISES ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW’ WITH ‘HOME’.

The singers and rappers for the second day of BTS Week chose a fun song, ‘HOME’ is a track that lends itself to enjoying the dynamics of the band members of the Big Hit Entertainment company.

The idols invited the spectators to their home, a large, brightly-lit, white space. One of the stages that were used to record the group’s show was a revolving bedroom, where the stars were walking and dancing.

The tour of the Bangtan Boys’ house was very extensive, as ARMY could also see other areas of the house, such as the kitchen, where the flour flew and the singers showed their most charming side.

The presentation of ‘HOME’ ended in the hall, in the middle of dances, hugs, colored papers and smiles, each one of the members of the K-pop band chose their favorite chair to end their show.

Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, Suga and RM wore very comfortable looks and even pajamas, in shades like bank and blue, so that fans could really feel at home.

ARMY was delighted with the second day of BTS Week on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, on social media they commented on their first impressions of the show and Beyond The Scene performances. What performance do you expect for the third day of BTS Week?

Yesterday started BTS Week, if you want to remember the incredible moment, we invite you to see: BTS Week starts on The Tonight Show with historical presentations.



