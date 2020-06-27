BTS has a fun game to avoid laziness during rehearsals

Although the members of BTS would like to rest during their rehearsals, they prefer to have fun together. The BTS members always find a way to have fun, that’s why they started the no no game to brighten up their rehearsals.

The BANGTAN TV channel on YouTube shared a new video from the Big Hit Entertainment group, this time they show us the members of BTS in a rehearsal room. In the clip we see Jungkook hugging Jin while repeating ‘no no’ , but the text in the video tells us that this is a frequent activity for the members of the group.

After a few seconds the video is cut and is then previous scenes that show where Jungkook prevented Jin could sit and relax as she held him and kept repeating ‘ no no ‘. Given this refusal on the part of the maknae, Jin prefers to ally himself with him and thus prevent the rest of his companions from taking a break.

Jimin was sitting on the ground, but quickly Jin and Jungkook moved behind him to get him to his feet . Jimin asked to be released but while Jungkook kept him standing, Jin took the opportunity to sit to one side.

This dynamic continued until Jimin hugged Jungkook and led him to lie down on the floor, so that the rest of the members could rest without problems .

It might seem like a problem solved, but the idols preferred to continue having fun rather than resting, which is why Jin did not allow his companions to remain on the ground and helped them to their feet while continuing to repeat ‘no no’.

Previously, BTS members demonstrated their flexibility through a stretching session in that same practice room.

Watch the full video of BTS having fun with this game below:



