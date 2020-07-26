BTS group members become reporter

BTS members become official traffic and weather reporters on their latest radio show on VLive, “JiJinJeong.”The group of the Bangtan Boys has been very active on their respective social networks, the K-pop group is preparing several surprises and a new comeback is suspected in the coming months.

This morning the BTS guys surprised their fans from around the world by joining in a very special broadcast through the VLive app. Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, RM, J-Hope, and V revealed some of their upcoming projects and had fun ARMY moments.

The singers and rappers called the live ‘JiJinJeong’, which is the clever combination of the names of Jimin, Jin and Jungkook, but the show had the participation of all the members of BTS.

As part of their fun activities, the boys informed their program visitors of the traffic and weather conditions, the special reporters in charge were: Namjoon and Taehyung, who did an excellent job.



