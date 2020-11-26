BTS greets the love of Alicia Keys with a cover

Music knows no borders, the boys of Bangtan Sonyeondan and Alicia Keys have shown their mutual admiration by sharing videos that have made their fans happy. The Empire State Of Mind interpreter covered the group.

The idols of Big Hit Entertainment won over a large number of fans with their charisma and talent, but they have also received great support from other members of the music industry. Alicia Keys and BTS have had some interactions on social networks that aroused the emotion of all their followers and the singer published a new video in honor of the boys.

Before the release of the group’s new album, V shared a clip taking a walk while listening to Love Looks Better, the idol is known for sharing great musical recommendations and this was no exception.

Taehyung used the message of the melody to refer to the premiere of BE, an album that would be released a day later. In response, the New York-born singer quoted the tweet and sent good comments to V and ARMY, asking fans if they were ready for the idol group’s new album.

ALICIA KEYS PERFORMS A COVER OF LIFE GOES ON BY BTS

BE’s premiere was a worldwide success and, particularly the song Life Goes On, was a warm hug for all those who have faced difficult times this year.

The melody also captivated Alicia Keys, who published a cover of this song through her social networks. The singer is sitting in front of a piano and sings the chorus of this emotional piece of music, but in addition to receiving compliments from her fans, the BTS account also shared her video noting that it was a great honor.

We recently told you that J-Hope revealed some details of how they waited for the GRAMMY nominations and what her mom had to say about it.



