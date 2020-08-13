BTS: Great concerts with limited capacity in Seoul

Surprising! The members of BTS continue to conquer the ARMY and on this occasion they announced the concerts they will give in October.

The members of BTS have become one of the most influential South Korean K-Pop bands of the moment, because in addition to their great vocal talent, they are such adorable boys that they melt the hearts of the ARMY, and that is why the artists have released their new projects.

We recall that last June the boy band gave a virtual concert, due to the situation due to the pandemic, since there have been modifications regarding the concerts, as they have been transmitted over the internet, so now the boys are preparing to his concerts.

The Big Hit Entertainment agency that represents BTS announced the dates of the two face-to-face concerts that the South Korean band will give, and they will be on October 10 and 11. The spectacular event will be in Seoul with limited capacity, so fans are looking forward to its presentation.

BTS will have two concerts in October

The concerts of the members of the boy band BTS will be called “BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E”, the long-awaited presentation will be broadcast on the internet, as it was announced by the Weverse agency. This news has driven the ARMY crazy, because in a few days their new single Dynamite will be released.

This will be BTS’s concerts in Seoul

As part of the sanitary measures to avoid the coronavirus disease, the number of available seats will maintain a healthy distance and will be limited in the face, as they will have to comply with the regulations of the South Korean authorities.

Over the course of the days they will announce how they can get tickets to the concerts, as well as all the information about the venue where RM, V, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga, Jin and Jungkook will perform, Do you like the songs of the South Korean boy band?



