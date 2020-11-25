BTS goes for a walk in the forest in Life Goes On ‘version

BTS released BE with great success, their latest record material has a homey and intimate concept, now the idols of Big Hit Entertainment shared a new version of the promotional song Life Goes On: In The Forest.

November has been an excellent month for the members of BTS, they returned to the music scene with ‘BE’, a record material that was devised during social isolation, the artists participated in all creative and production facets.

Fans were able to enjoy ‘Life Goes On’, an MV directed by Jungkook that showed the real, warm and homey essence of the boy group originally from South Korea, they also released the version ‘On My Pillow’, a more relaxed clip that showed artists in pajamas.

Through YouTube, the entertainment company Big Hit published a new version of their promotional track, ‘Life Goes On: In The Forest’ featuring Jin, V, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, RM and Jungkook in the middle of the forest. .

BTS SHOWED THEIR MOST NATURAL SIDE IN LIFE GOES ON: IN THE FOREST.

The clip began with the characteristic intro of Big Hit, later the 7 members of Beyond The Scene appeared, Jungkook, Suga and Jin looked peaceful sitting down, Jimin and RM settled on the warm grass, Hoseok and V chose to stand.

The game of cameras allowed each of the artists to show their most emotional and sentimental side by performing ‘Life Goes On’, a melody that gave hope to ARMYs around the world.

‘In The Forest’ was recorded in an immense open field, the mountains and some cabins were the perfect set for the director Jungkook will capture his vision on the musical work of his group.

ARMY reacted on social networks and commented that the version ‘Life Goes On: In The Forest’ is very interesting, now they will wait for the video ‘In The Blue Sky’. Will the Bangtan Sonyeondan prepare new surprises?



