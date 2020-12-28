BTS gives spoiler for Big Hit New Year’s Eve Live Concert

The idol group ignited the excitement at the upcoming performances and the theories for the concert began. Are you excited to see Bangtan Sonyeondan at the year-end event hosted by Big Hit? The singers gave a confusing hint about what they will show on the show.

We are very close to the end of December and with that will also come the 2021 New Year’s Eve Live musical show where different groups and artists from Big Hit Labels and other guests will perform online. BTS is one of the groups that make up the line up and the boys revealed a little of what you can see at that event.

Bangtan Sonyeondan held a question and answer session and within it they received a question from Halsey asking them about what they will be showing at the concert . The boys were motivated to reveal a small spoiler and after commenting on what details they needed to release they described two clues.

BTS’S CONFUSING SPOILER FOR THE ONLINE CONCERT

The first clue was given by V , who said that they will be performing a song that was released this year, although J-Hope said that that was too much information, the boys continued with the chat and together they made a sound that left the fans confused.

This is the second clue that, according to the idols, everyone has probably understood, but the ARMYs remain in a dilemma about the message the boys tried to send.

I can hear Jimin saying byeong (dis-ease)

ARE WE GETTING A DIS-EASE STAGE OMG 😱😳

IM EXCITED 🤩@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/AdB0h2RNZu — ᴮᴱJess⁷_V Day 🐻 (@J_BTS7) December 28, 2020

The sound that brought their voices together was interpreted by the fandom as ‘Byeong’, which would refer to the song Disease , but other people think it was actually a sound like ‘Bomb’, is this about Dynamite ?, Louder Than Bombs ? We will find out until the time of the show.

