BTS gives each other Christmas gifts

The BTS boys drove the ARMY crazy with emotion and tenderness during the performance of “Life Goes On”.

The most famous K-Pop boys, who make up the successful group BTS, appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Monday, November 23, to sing their new song.

J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V brought the holiday cheer with a warm and cuddly song around the Christmas tree that drove the ARMY crazy.

It has been a great week for the boys. They collected multiple trophies at the American Music Awards on Sunday and closed the proceedings with a performance of “Life Goes On” and “Dynamite,” BE’s lead single.

BTS’s new hit “Life Goes On” is seeking a Top 5 debut in the UK and BE is at No.2 on the mid-week album chart, as confirmed to Somagnews.

BTS are getting regular on Corden. They stopped by at the beginning of the year, when they took a walk with the Brit for an episode of Carpool Karaoke.

