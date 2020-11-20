BTS gives a message of hope in Life Goes On

BTS is back! The K-Pop band begins a new stage in their career with their new album ‘BE’ and they have just released a moving video for the main single ‘Life Goes On’, where they show a different facet towards their fans.

There is no doubt that 2020 is the year of BTS. Even though the boys had to postpone their world tour and have had a very difficult time being separated from their fans, the idols continue to surprise ARMY and create new moments together.

After the series of online concerts organized by the Bangtan boys and the premiere of their hit song ‘Dynamite’, there was still one more release that ARMY was looking forward to: the premiere of ‘BE’, the first album produced by Jin. , RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

‘BE’ is a very special album for BTS and their fans since the 7 idols were totally involved in its production and in each song they reflect aspects of themselves that they have rarely shared with their fans, they also decided to return a little to their origins and give it a different essence and at the same time familiar to its most loyal followers.

BTS REFLECTS ON THE NEW NORMALITY IN LIFE GOES ON

BTS released the official video for ‘Life Goes On’, the main single from ‘BE’ where idols reflect how much they have missed ARMY during all these months where the pandemic forced the world to abandon everything to start with a new normal.

The official MV for ‘Life Goes On’ was directed by Jungkook and from the first moment it makes us enter a warm and nostalgic atmosphere. Throughout the song, we can observe the idols interacting with each other from the comfort of their home, where they reveal a more homely and relaxed side from which they are sometimes a little removed due to their busy schedule.

From an afternoon of video games and pizza with friends to a walk around the stadiums where idols used to sell out concert tickets, the MV for ‘Life Goes On’ shows all the things that have changed for the boys of BTS since the beginning of this year and how they have also taken the opportunity to do different things and connect with themselves.

If up to this point you hadn’t felt like crying, the final scene where the BTS guys sing in a completely empty stadium will probably make you shed a few tears. The boys miss ARMY, however, they trust that everything will improve soon and encourage their followers by reminding them that life goes on, beyond the misfortunes.



