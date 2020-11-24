BTS gets their first GRAMMY nomination

Suga wants it, Suga gets it. BTS just made history by becoming the first K-Pop group to be nominated for the Grammy Awards, the Korean pop band is nominated to compete at the 2021 GRAMMYs thanks to their huge success in the music industry.

Great news has arrived for ARMY, Jin, RM, Suga, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin and V. While 2020 has been one of the most successful years for the K-Pop band after their successful releases like ‘ Map Of The Soul: 7 ‘, his online concerts, and his latest album’ BE ‘, Bangtan Sonyeondan just added a major milestone to his music career with his first GRAMMY nomination.

This November 24, the Recording Academy held a live broadcast to announce the nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards, accompanied by great celebrities such as Dua Lipa, the list of nominations for this important awards ceremony was finally revealed and was full of surprises.

BTS is nominated for the BEST POP DUO / GROUP PERFORMANCE category with their song Dynamite, which has broken countless records and has positioned itself on the most important charts worldwide.

The nominees for the category of Best Pop Duo / Group Performance are:

BTS – Dynamite

J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy – Un Día (One Day)

Justin Bieber and Quavo – Intentions

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

BTS FULFILLS THEIR DREAM OF BEING NOMINATED TO THE 2021 GRAMMYS

The excitement and nerves of the boys of BTS and ARMY were on the surface from the moment BigHit sent the band’s work to the Recording Academy for consideration in 7 different categories of the GRAMMYs. After a long time of uncertainty, life smiles on idols and their fans. Yaay!

ARMY has already started to celebrate BTS’s GRAMMY nomination through social media, where they have shown their unconditional support for the K-Pop band and share messages of pride for the great achievement in the boys’ career.

Recently, the guys from BTS talked about the possibility of receiving a Grammy Award nomination and mentioned that it was something that filled them with nerves and enthusiasm since it is one of their most ambitious goals as a group, RM commented that they would be up early to know the results of these nominations.



