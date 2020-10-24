BTS gets 1 billion views with Boy With Luv

BTS reaches a new milestone on YouTube, their MV “Boy With Luv” reached 1 billion views. The boys of BigHit continue to add achievements to their career, despite the fact that some of their releases were in previous years, the popularity of the K-pop group continues to increase and the ranks of the ARMY increase. The idols registered a new brand and are the only Korean male artists to have two MVs with a billion views.

Although BTS ended their promotions for “Dynamite” and are concentrating on preparations for their comeback with “BE” on November 20, the group continues to receive the support of their fans, the music platforms have become a major boost for the boys’ career.

The Bangtans registered a new MV with the figure of 1 billion views on YouTube, it is their second music video to break the record, ARMY continues to listen to their songs and allows them to reinforce huge figures that show that they are the youth group of the moment.

BOY WITH LUV REACHES 1 BILLION VIEWS

The song of “Boy With Luv” that they premiered in April 2019 with Halsey, allowed BTS to extend their popularity internationally, win awards and find a great friend, with whom they have continued to collaborate, in his case Suga for his album “Manic”. The retro-styled single becomes the boys’ second release to surpass that number of views, the first of which was DNA.

The K-pop group is the only male artist to have 1 billion videos, reaching records within the YouTube platform is no stranger to ARMY and BTS, as they even manage to make 100 million views in just 24 hours.

Another of BTS’s hits has been “Black Swan”, the boys revealed a new unreleased video where they become opera singers during the filming of the MV.



