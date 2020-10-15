BTS wins Top Social Artist at the Billboard Music Awards

BTS triumphs at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards! The K-Pop band adds a new achievement to their career thanks to the support of their fans. Jin, Suga, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, and Jimin once again demonstrate their great popularity and influence on current music.

2020 has been one of the most important years in BTS’s career, idols have made history on major charts such as Billboard Hot 100 thanks to songs like Dynamite and the remix of Savage Love.

Bangtan Sonyeondan has established themselves as one of the most important bands in the world of K-Pop, acquiring incredible international fame. South Korean singers and rappers have traveled the world spreading very powerful messages of peace and self-love with which they have managed to touch the hearts of millions of people.

Despite the fact that the current situation in the world completely changed their plans, the boys of BTS have remained close to their fans on social networks and have given them unforgettable moments in their online concerts such as Map Of The Soul ON: E.

Now, BTS brought new joy to the ARMY by positioning themselves as one of the winners at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, as well as putting on an incredible performance of ‘Dynamite’, one of the most impressive yet.

BTS SUCCESSFUL IN TOP SOCIAL ARTIST FOR THE FOURTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

BTS was nominated in two categories for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, the idols won the Top Social Artist award … and Top Duo / Group? This last category was not announced in the live broadcast of the event, so the unknown about the winner remains a mystery.

This is a very special moment for BTS as it is the fourth time they have received the Top Social Artist award, all thanks to the support of their staunch ARMY.

After being announced as the Top Social Artist winners, BTS appeared at the Billboard Music Awards dedicating a tender message of thanks to their fans.

The idols looked amazing wearing burgundy suits, while sporting big smiles on their faces. Jin, Jungkook, Taehyung, Suga, RM, J-Hope, and Jimin expressed their joy at having this new achievement in their career, and they didn’t miss the opportunity to remind ARMY how grateful they are for their unconditional support.



