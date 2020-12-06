BTS fondly remembered Suga during MMA 2020

BTS performed as a “sextet” at the 2020 Melon Music Awards ceremony; but in this way they showed that Suga is always in their hearts.

BTS conquered the stage and ceremony of the 2020 Melon Music Awards (MMA). In addition, the famous Big Hit Entertainment group took home several awards, including Artist of the Year, as we told you in Somagnews.

However, although it was a day full of victories and excitement, ARMY and the BangTan Boys themselves could not help but miss Suga, who thus far will not be able to appear in live shows, as she is recovering from her shoulder surgery.

Despite the rapper’s absence, BTS once again showed that Suga is always in their hearts, and during their performance of the song “ON” on the 2020 MMA stage the idols left space representing Yoongi’s place. Lovely!

BTS (방탄소년단) Black Swan Perf. + ON + Life Goes On + Dynamite @ 2020 MMA https://t.co/eKzrK8FY7g via @YouTube — น้อนไมล์น่ารักก (@_nongjm) December 6, 2020

BTS asks Suga to recover soon

While the K-Pop band was on stage receiving one of their recognitions, V took the floor and sent a message of love to the absent rapper, asking him to recover soon so that he can return to the stage with them:

“Suga hyung, we received many awards today. Hyung has to hurry up, improve and come make happy memories with us. Come back soon, ”Taehyung expressed.

it was so sweet of taehyung to include yoongi in the speech too and hobi even mentioned eight! they’re so precious pic.twitter.com/t3w2NooyWE — erica⁷ 𓃠 (@sugaIegend) December 5, 2020

In addition, the idol reminded the public that although they are now presenting themselves as a “sextet”, BTS will always be 7 members. This noble gesture was highly applauded by ARMY.

The group consisting of RM, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga (from home), V, Jimin, and Jin also performed at the 2020 Mnet Music Awards (MAMA 2020) where they have won various awards for their musical hits this year.

While Yoongi will continue in recovery and we can possibly see him in a live performance until 2021, when he is fully recovered and healthy to surprise the thousands of fans. Did you like the words that V said to Suga?



