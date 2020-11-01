BTS first teasers of their upcoming “BE” album

BTS wowed ARMY with their upcoming K-Pop comeback by releasing the first promo for their new album “BE”

BTS has released more teasers for their upcoming album “BE”!

On November 1 at midnight (South Korean time), Big Hit Entertainment shared two concept clips from the new album: one in which the members of BTS look at each other in a mirror, and another from the mirror’s point of view.

“BE” will be released on November 20 and features BTS’s direct involvement in the music, concept, design, direction, and more, which has thrilled the ARMY. On October 31, it was revealed that the title track of the album would be “Life Goes On.”

BTS prepares the premiere of “Life Goes On”

BTS will be making their highly anticipated comeback at this year’s ‘American Music Awards’, which will take place on November 22 at 8 PM EST!

The ‘2020 AMAs’ will mark the group’s first television performance of their upcoming song, ‘Life Goes On’ from their new album, ‘BE (Deluxe Edition)’. In addition, the idols of the moment also plan to offer another exciting performance of their hit “Dynamite.”

Meanwhile, fans can also look forward to spectacular performances from BTS, including their comeback title track “Life Goes On,” and more, on various national end-of-the-year music shows coming out soon.

BTS’s ‘BE (Deluxe Edition)’ will be released on November 20, of which you can find out all the details through Somagnews.



