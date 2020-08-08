BTS: Find out why RM is ignored by idols OMG!

After clearing his doubts, RM was finally able to figure out why the BTS members ignore him.

Since the famous South Korean band BTS was unveiled, the members have had to work hard to position themselves as K-Pop favorites, because without a doubt their songs have been the most listened to, although for the leader RM it has not been easy the responsibility you have with your peers.

And it is that on some occasions the boys have had certain inconveniences with respect to the coordination of the rehearsals of the choreographies that the boy band presents in each concert, which has put leader Kim Namjoon in trouble, but have lawsuits between they?

Through social networks they made known what the reaction is and the reason why RM is ignored by the other members of the South Korean band, because he is such a charming and friendly boy that the times he does not reach an agreement with the other members take it with a lot of humor.

RM finds out why they ignore him

The 25-year-old South Korean rapper commented on how he feels about it, as he revealed that he is used to when other idols ignore him, as he discovered that there are things that are difficult to achieve even when practicing constantly, so he knows that each member has a different personality than his.

Each member of the boy band BTS has managed to make the girls fall in love, even when they do funny things to distract themselves and of course share those moments with ARMY, since they have been with them since they achieved popularity in the world of music.

RM knows how to have fun with BTS members

Despite having a very busy work schedule, the guys take their time to relax and de-stress, which is why they have impressed the girls with their karaoke skills, even RM has too much fun with those fun times.

The members of the South Korean K-Pop band continue to impact the ARMY, as they have obtained great achievements in their musical career, since they have had an excellent leader in the group, who has known how to deal with the personalities of each one, do you Do you like the reactions RM has when other idols ignore him?



