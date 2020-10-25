BTS: Filipino Jimin fans give away food to hospital workers

Kaitlyn Kubrick
To continue commemorating BTS’s Jimin’s birthday, fans in the Philippines decided to hold a special solidarity event.

On October 24, BTS fans from the Philippines via JiminEvent fans, @jimineventonly, honored frontline workers at José Reyes Medical Center and San Lazaro Hospital by giving them free food packages and cakes in celebration of their 26th birthday. of Jimin.

On Twitter, JiminEvent said: “Thank you to our frontliners. Food packages and cakes were delivered to our heroes at Jose Reyes Medical Center and San Lazaro Hospital. Thank you to everyone who participated in our cup manga event and for all the donations. ”

Additionally, they added, “Not just frontline workers, but all of us need to step up and help each other,” quoting Jimin during his post-birthday livestream on October 20.

On August 17, JiminEvent announced their significant birthday support project for Jimin’s birthday. They issued an invitation and asked for donations to raise funds and purchase packages of food and other necessities to be delivered to front-line workers at the chosen hospitals.

This is how Filipino fans salute the brave vanguard for their dedication and sacrifices during the COVID 19 pandemic.

https://twitter.com/jimineventonly/status/1295033379830657025

Through the donations collected, the fanbase prepared wonderfully decorated food packages featuring BTS Jimin’s photo. They also gave delicious chocolate cakes with a touching message, “Thank you Frontliners, from Park Jimin (BTS).”

They were then distributed by fans to medical workers at 2 chosen hospitals. Recipients happily posed for photos while holding up signs that read “Happy Birthday Park Jimin!” Scenes that are sure to melt hearts.

The two hospitals chosen are the Jose Reyes Medical Center and San Lazaro Hospital, both located in the Philippine capital Manila, and both government facilities primarily serving COVID-affected patients in the Philippines. Jimin is known to constantly honor leaders during this pandemic.

Jimin asks everyone to support each other during the pandemic

During BTS’s World Press Day in celebration of their first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 for Dynamite, Jimin offered words of comfort and healing to healthcare workers and encouraged everyone to comfort and care for them as well.

Jimin was praised by the Secretary General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, due to the statement on September 3.

Such a quote was repeated recently when Jimin during his Vlive after his birthday on October 20, once again reminded everyone to come together to end this pandemic.

Jimin said, “To end this, you and I should come together to end this situation. To do so, not just the front-line workers, but all of us too, must step up and help each other. Let’s do our best and put an end to this. ”

Also, another Filipino fan @anddaeng_ posted an ongoing donation drive to celebrate Jimtober (Jimin + October), Jimin’s birthday month. According to her, all proceeds will go to Frontliner’s Kitchen, an initiative in the Philippines that fuels the fight against COVID-19.

Jimin and his fans continue an exemplary fandom culture of giving as much as they receive to important and meaningful causes.

Jimin effectively uses his platform and, through his wise words, encourages everyone to spread positivity and to help, comfort and strengthen each other during the pandemic and end it soon. Do you think more fans should take these actions? At Somagnews we want to know your opinion.


