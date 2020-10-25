BTS: Filipino Jimin fans give away food to hospital workers

To continue commemorating BTS’s Jimin’s birthday, fans in the Philippines decided to hold a special solidarity event.

On October 24, BTS fans from the Philippines via JiminEvent fans, @jimineventonly, honored frontline workers at José Reyes Medical Center and San Lazaro Hospital by giving them free food packages and cakes in celebration of their 26th birthday. of Jimin.

On Twitter, JiminEvent said: “Thank you to our frontliners. Food packages and cakes were delivered to our heroes at Jose Reyes Medical Center and San Lazaro Hospital. Thank you to everyone who participated in our cup manga event and for all the donations. ”

Additionally, they added, “Not just frontline workers, but all of us need to step up and help each other,” quoting Jimin during his post-birthday livestream on October 20.

2020 Park Jimin Birthday Project. " Thank you, Our Frontliners"👨‍⚕️👩‍⚕️ Food packs and cake were given to our heroes at Jose Reyes Medical Center & San Lazaro Hospital. Thank you to all who participated on our Cup sleeve event and for all the donations.💛💕💞 pic.twitter.com/WVuT1WbR2L — JiminEvent🍊🇵🇭|FILTER100M (@jimineventonly) October 24, 2020

On August 17, JiminEvent announced their significant birthday support project for Jimin’s birthday. They issued an invitation and asked for donations to raise funds and purchase packages of food and other necessities to be delivered to front-line workers at the chosen hospitals.

This is how Filipino fans salute the brave vanguard for their dedication and sacrifices during the COVID 19 pandemic.

https://twitter.com/jimineventonly/status/1295033379830657025

Through the donations collected, the fanbase prepared wonderfully decorated food packages featuring BTS Jimin’s photo. They also gave delicious chocolate cakes with a touching message, “Thank you Frontliners, from Park Jimin (BTS).”

They were then distributed by fans to medical workers at 2 chosen hospitals. Recipients happily posed for photos while holding up signs that read “Happy Birthday Park Jimin!” Scenes that are sure to melt hearts.

The two hospitals chosen are the Jose Reyes Medical Center and San Lazaro Hospital, both located in the Philippine capital Manila, and both government facilities primarily serving COVID-affected patients in the Philippines. Jimin is known to constantly honor leaders during this pandemic.

Jimin asks everyone to support each other during the pandemic

During BTS’s World Press Day in celebration of their first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 for Dynamite, Jimin offered words of comfort and healing to healthcare workers and encouraged everyone to comfort and care for them as well.

Jimin was praised by the Secretary General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, due to the statement on September 3.

Absolutely on point, #BTS Jimin!

Together, we can bring this pandemic to an end!

Thank you for offering comfort & healing words to health workers & those who are suffering from #COVID19 with your music. And my congratulations on #BTS_Dynamite becoming #BTS1onHot100! pic.twitter.com/aXIWb83B3F — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) September 3, 2020

Such a quote was repeated recently when Jimin during his Vlive after his birthday on October 20, once again reminded everyone to come together to end this pandemic.

Jimin said, “To end this, you and I should come together to end this situation. To do so, not just the front-line workers, but all of us too, must step up and help each other. Let’s do our best and put an end to this. ”

"Not only the frontline workers, but all of us should step up and help each other… …The kids are forced to follow the rules without understanding why. Please comfort them, help them understand…" – @BTS_twt Jimin – 감사합니다! https://t.co/dtbEBoU2aG — Melissa Fleming 🇺🇳 (@MelissaFleming) October 22, 2020

Also, another Filipino fan @anddaeng_ posted an ongoing donation drive to celebrate Jimtober (Jimin + October), Jimin’s birthday month. According to her, all proceeds will go to Frontliner’s Kitchen, an initiative in the Philippines that fuels the fight against COVID-19.

Jimin and his fans continue an exemplary fandom culture of giving as much as they receive to important and meaningful causes.

For ✨JIMTOBER✨, I decided to celebrate Park Jimin's birthday by participating in a donation drive for our frontliners. All proceeds will go to Frontliners' Kitchen, an initiative that feeds the fight against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/kkw9vWpjAY — pls rt 📌 and donate if u can (@anddaeng__) October 11, 2020

Jimin effectively uses his platform and, through his wise words, encourages everyone to spread positivity and to help, comfort and strengthen each other during the pandemic and end it soon. Do you think more fans should take these actions? At Somagnews we want to know your opinion.



