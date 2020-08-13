BTS: Fandom ARMY tends to Jimin for late night talk with V

Fandom ARMY is sure that Jimin and V “are soul mates.”

BTS member Jimin decided to leave a ‘reflection’ message for ARMY, which V commented on. The fandom now has enough evidence to prove once again why V and Jimin are soul mates.

“You are my soulmate” has now become synonymous with the eternal friendship shared between BTS members Jimin and V.

Jimin and V are soul mates

Since the linemates from ’95 were best friends from their school days, they know each other extremely well and share a bond that even the normally wise rapper RM can’t seem to decipher.

With Friends, which is Vmin’s unit song from Map of the Soul: 7, we see how their friendship has grown stronger over time and how they trust each other.

In a recent Weverse conversation, the ARMY fandom collected enough evidence to once again prove why ChimChim and TaeTae are soul mates.

Recently, Baby Mochi wrote to ARMY on the social media platform: “I am drinking a glass of beer, watching the rain. Please don’t panic and hope He sleeps well.” Jimin’s thoughtful words made Taehyung comment, “Good night.”

In the first place, it’s the moment of their conversation that made ARMY think of V and Namjoon’s track 4 O’Clock, which was written by Taehyung for Jimin.

In what definitely couldn’t be a coincidence, TaeTae’s ‘good night’ message was posted exactly one year after ChimChim said ‘good night’ to her best friend on Weverse.

We adore V! Meanwhile, the septet is also working up to their necks on their next album which could be released in late August or October 2020.



